Search

Neetu Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor, pens a heartfelt note

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 07:46 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and wrote a heartfelt note!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Neetu Kapoor
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has penned a positive note on Instagram, urging people to value their loved ones. "Big or small..we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest.. it's all a state of mind !!"

"All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow !Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth," (sic) she wrote. Have a look at the post right here:

Not only this, Neetu also shared a picture of herself with her late husband andA actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 29. He had been fighting a 2-year-long battle with cancer.

Reacting to the post, the couple's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "So beautiful ma."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK