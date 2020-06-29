Neetu Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor, pens a heartfelt note
Taking to her Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and wrote a heartfelt note!
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has penned a positive note on Instagram, urging people to value their loved ones. "Big or small..we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest.. it's all a state of mind !!"
"All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow !Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth," (sic) she wrote. Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Not only this, Neetu also shared a picture of herself with her late husband andA actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 29. He had been fighting a 2-year-long battle with cancer.
Reacting to the post, the couple's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "So beautiful ma."
