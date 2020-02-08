Neetu Kapoor shares her 'lifelong friendship' with Rishi Kapoor in the new picture

Neetu Kapoor shared an old photograph of herself along with actor husband Rishi Kapoor and termed it as a lifelong friendship. Neetu took to Instagram on Friday night and shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Rishi from their younger days. She captioned the image: "Lifelong relationship Friendship." Isn't that adorable?

The image shows, the star couple smiling at the camera as the actress wraps her arms around Rishi. The image has already received more than fifty thousand likes. Check it out right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onFeb 7, 2020 at 11:37am PST

For the uninitiated, the couple have worked together in films like "Khel Khel Mein", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Duniya Meri Jeb Mein", "Zehreela Insaan", "Zinda Dil", "Doosra Aadmi", "Anjane Mein" and "Jhoota Kahin Ka".

Neetu and Rishi got married in 1980. After their marriage, the two have co-starred in films like "Love Aaj Kal", "Do Dooni Chaar" and "Besharam".

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital last week, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with viral fever, a source close to the family said Thursday. The 67-year-old, who was shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday, the same day the actor went on Twitter to say he was back home, is doing "fine", the Kapoor family insider said.

Kapoor had earlier told PTI, "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic sorry. Pollution got me I guess". The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.

With inputs from IANS