Neetu Kapoor shares picture of her 'strength'

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of son Ranbir Kapoor, calling him her 'strength'

Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, who is currently in New York for her husband Rishi Kapoor's treatment, has revealed what keeps her going. Neetu took to Instagram and shared a picture of son Ranbir Kapoor, calling him her 'strength'.

In the photo, which has been clicked from behind, Ranbir is walking on a street, sporting a cap and carrying a backpack. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor has been spending some quality time with family after Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Rishi, who recently lost his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, left for his medical treatment on September 29. Writing a note to his fans, Rishi Kapoor said, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Ranbir is expected to resume his shoot for the much-anticipated Brahmastra soon. His rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also in New York. On the work front, Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

