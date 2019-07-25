Neetu Kapoor takes a dig at the FaceApp challenge; see photo

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Pic Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has always been quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. She frequently shares pictures of celebrity friends who come to visit her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, in New York. Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for his cancer treatment since the past nine months.

With Bollywood celebrities going gaga over the FaceApp challenge and sharing their edited salt-and-pepper looks, Neetu Kapoor took a dig at the challenge and labelled it as 'exaggerated'. To prove her point, the actor shared a collage of her husband Rishi Kapoor's pictures.

View this post on Instagram This pic proves Faceapp is so exaggerated ðÂ¥´ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onJul 24, 2019 at 6:56am PDT

The first picture shows features an adorable childhood picture of Rishi while the second picture shows the latest picture of the actor. Contrary to grey-haired and wrinkle-faced, as the FaceApp shows a person, the latest picture shows him healthy, almost without grey hair and no wrinkles.

Industry insiders have been visiting the Prem Rog actor, who is now much better. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ambanis, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, and many others have paid a visit to him in New York. The veteran actor recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor can be seen on the big screen in Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. With Rishi already being a part of the original hit film in 1979, it embarks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot. This also brings out the light-hearted avatar of Rishi Kapoor after his power-packed performance in Mulk.

