Neetu Kapoor wishes New Year and hopes cancer to be just a zodiac sign in future

Neetu Kapoor took to social media and shared a perfect family dinner photograph which saw Alia Bhatt having quality time with Kapoor family

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ridhima and Ali Bhatt/picture courtesy: Neetu Kapoor 's Instagram account

Raazi actress Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year's Eve with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family here.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday took to social media and shared a perfect family dinner photograph which saw Alia having quality time with Ranbir and his father Rishi Kapoor, also an actor.

Alia, Ranbir, Rishi and Neetu were also joined by Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara for the celebration.

As Rishi is currently undergoing a medical treatment here, wife Neetu wished for "good health" and hopes "Cancer to be only zodiac sign".

"Happy 2019, no resolutions, only wishes this year! Less pollution traffic! Hope in future, cancer is only a zodiac sign. No hatred, less poverty, loads of love togetherness happiness and most important good health," Neetu captioned the photograph.

The "Chandni" actor also wished his fans a very "happy new year" on Twitter.

Riddhima, sister of Ranbir, also shared photographs and videos from the celebration on Instagram in which Ranbir and Alia can be seen having fun time with each other.

On the work front, both the actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film "Brahmastra".

