Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir on birthday by sharing cute pic of him with Alia and Soni Razdan

bollywood

On son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, mother Neetu Kapoor wished him with an adorable photo. The photo had Ranbir and her with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's 36th birthday, his aunt Rima Jain (daughter of late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor) threw an intimate bash for friends and family. Aunt Rima and Ranbir share their birthdays and the family had a sweet and simple get together, which was attended by Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend and Brahmastra co-actress, Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan along with Ranbir's actress-mother Neetu Kapoor.

On Friday, Neetu Kapoor to her Instagram account to share a beautiful picture from their laid-back gathering. She captioned the photo: Happy birthday to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ?? loads of love and duas ?? [sic]"



In the photo, Ranbir was seen posing with potential mother-in-law Soni Razdan, alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor. Does this picture hint about Alia and Ranbir's relationship going on another level?

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram account to wish her "sunshine" the happiest birthday.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Sunshine ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Alia âÂÂ¨â­ÂÂï¸ÂÂ (@aliaabhatt) onSep 27, 2018 at 11:52pm PDT

On Wednesday, he hosted an early bash at his residence, which was attended by former girlfriend Deepika Padukone along with her current beau Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. Since the birthday boy isn't on social media, filmmaker Karan took to his Instagram account to share the photo. The picture was a rare sight to see Aamir, Shah Rukh, former lovers coming together by letting bygones be bygones. Karan had captioned the photo as: "The big blockbuster (sic)."

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor gave a successful hit with Sanju and is currently, he is working on Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's House Party Photos: Alia, Deepika, Ranveer, Shah Rukh, Aamir, KJo Get Together