Neetu Kapoor's birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor will melt your hearts
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share how she would go shopping for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday a week in advance. This was the time when there were no event organisers
Ranbir Kapoor, also known as Bollywood's heartthrob celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. The occasion called for a double celebration as his father Rishi Kapoor returned home after a year of his medical treatment from New York. The party was held at Ranbir's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The who's who of the film industry attended the birthday bash.
Taking this opportunity, Ranbir Kapoor's actress-mother, Neetu Kapoor shared some throwback pictures of her son. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt lengthy note that describes love for her dearest son.
Neetu Kapoor wrote how there were no event organisers and managers back in the time then, and they would start shopping for the celebration in advance. She wrote, "This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with Khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! "
Like every mother in this world, she poured her unconditional blessings and luck for Ranbir's future. Neetu added, "Now I bless you each day: When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go:: When you are our strength:: When you understand without saying:: When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK."
The pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor are from his childhood birthday parties. Needless to say, the little munchkin looks delectable in this nostalgia post. Little Ranbir is seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying with his friends.
Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash was attended by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many prominent names of the film industry.
Born on September 28, 1982, Ranbir Kapoor turned 37 today. Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is the grandson of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya, alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007. Ever since there is no looking back for this Kapoor lad. (All pics/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account)
In picture: Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor.
While we all know Ranbir Kapoor for his films, on his birthday, we take a look at some of his most candid pictures with his family, all thanks to his mother Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account.
In picture: Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor.
Mama's boy Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor.
Picture perfect! Riddhima Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.
A childhood picture of Ranbir Kapoor with cousin Armaan Jain.
Ranbir Kapoor with sister Riddhima Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima.
My baby shot me down! Ranbir Kapoor with parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are all smiles!
Neetu Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor (second from left).
Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor.
Riddhima Kapoor with father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor with sister Riddhima Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
A picture from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding.
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor plants a kiss on Rishi Kapoor's cheek.
The original 'Kapoor and Sons': Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Reema Jain, Rajiv Kapoor.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Ranbir Kapoor!
On Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday, we bring you his family pictures with his mother Neetu Kapoor, father Rishi Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
