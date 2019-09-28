Neetu Kapoor's birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor will melt your hearts

Ranbir Kapoor, also known as Bollywood's heartthrob celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. The occasion called for a double celebration as his father Rishi Kapoor returned home after a year of his medical treatment from New York. The party was held at Ranbir's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The who's who of the film industry attended the birthday bash.

Taking this opportunity, Ranbir Kapoor's actress-mother, Neetu Kapoor shared some throwback pictures of her son. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt lengthy note that describes love for her dearest son.

Neetu Kapoor wrote how there were no event organisers and managers back in the time then, and they would start shopping for the celebration in advance. She wrote, "This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with Khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! "

Like every mother in this world, she poured her unconditional blessings and luck for Ranbir's future. Neetu added, "Now I bless you each day: When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go:: When you are our strength:: When you understand without saying:: When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK."

The pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor are from his childhood birthday parties. Needless to say, the little munchkin looks delectable in this nostalgia post. Little Ranbir is seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying with his friends.

Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash was attended by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many prominent names of the film industry.

