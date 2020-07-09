Neetu Kapoor's family dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor, Karan Johar looks fun

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on July 8, and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has tried her best to make mom's day special. Riddhima hosted a birthday eve dinner for Neetu last night. Sharing a glimpse, Riddhima took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which Neetu Kapoor striking a pose with her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.

Now, Neetu Kapoor posted some fun pictures from the family dinner, along with son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda and rest of the family members. The house was decorated with loads and loads of balloons. But do you know what's the highlight of the post? Ranbir Kapoor hugging mother Neetu Kapoor! The bear hug will surely melt your heart. Take a look at the pictures right away!

It was a close-knit birthday celebration for Neetu Kapoor. Birthday girl opted for a black top and chunky jewellery for the family dinner, and Ranbir was seen sporting a teal green floral shirt. Riddhima Kapoor too dressed up in a white formal top, paired with blue chinos at the party.

Neetu Kapoor made her debut as an actor in Hindi Cinema with 1966's Dus Lakh and went on to do films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Doorsa Aadmi, Jaani Dushman, The Burning Train, Do Dooni Chaar, and more recently, Besharam.

After Rishi Kapoor's demise, the entire family has been through a lot of ups and downs. The actor passed away during the lockdown period, on April 30, 2020, and to attend his funeral, Riddhima drove all the way from Delhi to Mumbai. Delhi Police granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor had been battling leukaemia for the past two years. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer.

