MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Negotiations with US won't happen: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Updated: Sep 18, 2019, 07:47 IST | Agencies

Khamenei said the US adopted a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran because it believes it cannot bring it to its knees through other means

Negotiations with US won't happen: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pic/AFP

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out negotiations with the US "at any level", as tensions mounted between the arch-foes after Washington blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil installations.

Khamenei said the US adopted a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran because it believes it cannot bring it to its knees through other means. "The policy of 'maximum pressure' against the Iranian nation is worthless," he said in a televised address. Khamenei said if the US "repents" and returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, then it can talk with Iran along with other parties to the deal.

"Without this, no negotiations will happen at any level between the Islamic Republic of Iran's officials and the Americans, not during the visit to New York or any other visit," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

iranworld news

Here's how Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday after becoming the PM

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK