Negotiations with US won't happen: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out negotiations with the US "at any level", as tensions mounted between the arch-foes after Washington blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil installations.

Khamenei said the US adopted a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran because it believes it cannot bring it to its knees through other means. "The policy of 'maximum pressure' against the Iranian nation is worthless," he said in a televised address. Khamenei said if the US "repents" and returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, then it can talk with Iran along with other parties to the deal.

"Without this, no negotiations will happen at any level between the Islamic Republic of Iran's officials and the Americans, not during the visit to New York or any other visit," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates