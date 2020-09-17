Negroni Week 2020: Easy Negroni Recipes to make at home

Negroni Week 2020 is being held from September 14 to September 20. Celebrated internationally every year since 2013, Negroni Week was established as a fundraising initiative by Italian liquor brand Campari. With thousands of bars participating each year, they’ve collectively raised roughly three million dollars for various charitable causes. This year, Negroni Week goes digital, everyone can celebrate safely by sipping on Negroni at home.

Making a Negroni is simple and requires basic ingredients; this has led to a number of variations of the original cocktail. To help celebrate World Negroni Week in style, we asked Hemali Bendre, Assistant Bartender at The Bombay Canteen to share a couple of easy Negroni recipes with a twist on the classic. "Created in the year 1919, Negroni has been a favourite classic for many years. Although it is spirit forward, it’s an easy drinking cocktail that is sweet, citrus, and bitter enough that you would love to order one more. It tastes best when served chilled and well balanced," said Hemali.



What are you waiting for? Try out these easy recipes and celebrate Negroni Week 2020:

Rosita



“We had a lot of guests who would ask us for suggestions with tequila in their cocktails, apart from a margarita, therefore we did a bit of research and offered the Rosita. It is a great choice to drink for those who want a tequila cocktail which is a derivative of Negroni,” said Hemali.



Ingredients:

Tequila Gold 30ml

Sweet Vermouth 15ml

Dry Vermouth 15ml

Campari 15ml

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients to a Mixing Glass and Stir well with Ice

2. Strain and Serve in Old Fashioned glass with a big cube of ice

3. Garnish with Fresh Orange Wheel

Sbagliato



“People enjoy brunches and it's a great time to day-drink. A party is incomplete without sparkling wine hence we chose to make the Sbagliato. ,” said Hemali.



Ingredients:

Campari 15ml

Sweet Vermouth 20ml

Sparkling White Wine 100ml



Method:



1. Take an Old Fashioned; add a big cube of ice to it

2. Add Campari and Sweet vermouth

3. Top it up with Sparkling White Wine

4. Garnish with Fresh Orange Wheel



Cheers!

