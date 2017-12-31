Neha Bhasin and team aims to bring Punjabi folk into mainstream film music

If there is one person who does good of a Punjabi wedding song cover, it's ex-Viva member and playback singer Neha Bhasin



Neha Bhasin

If there is one person who does good of a Punjabi wedding song cover, it's ex-Viva member and playback singer Neha Bhasin. The song in question is Kaala Doreya from the upcoming Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi. It's catchy and quite addictive. Bhasin, who is no a stranger to singing in Punjabi, told this diarist, "As a team, we have been striving to bring Punjabi folk into mainstream film music by keeping the lyrics traditional and not tampering with them at all. The idea was to keep the spirit of the melody intact while giving it a new musical narrative.

It's like dressing up classic old wine in a new and interesting looking bottle." The production of the song has been taken care of by Sameer Uddin, accompanied with rap by Raxstar. "The style is very folksy. I hope we have managed to create a space for this unique sound."

