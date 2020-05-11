Neha Bhasin: Would be pleased if Coronavirus and TikTok leave this earth

Neha Bhasin is one of the finest singers we have in Bollywood today and she has the ability to charm and swoon one and all with her enchanting voice. But now, taking to her Twitter account, she has raised her voice against something that seems to have become a sensation. Such is the craze for this that even Bollywood celebrities can't stop themselves from making videos on this site.

You all may have guessed that we are talking about TikTok, something that is very contagious and fun. And slamming this very popular site is Bhasin. Taking to her Twitter, she first wrote- "I always found #TikTok cringe worthy. With all due respect what are #tiktokers famous for? But I will point out our music industry is as much at fault, big labels forced their lousy appearances in music videos to leech of their fame. So they deserve each other.. What say?" (sic)

Have a look at the tweet right here:

And this was her second tweet- "I would genuinely be pleased if #coronavirus and #TikTok leave this earth. They really are a disease to mankind. Our minds are being pulled down to its lowest capacity and the content truly is below normal IQ level. I have seen auto walas binging on tik tok young girl videos." (sic). Read it right here:

It seems she's clearly not happy with the site and all the TikTokers. But it seems just like Instagram and Twitter, TikTok has also become a source of entertainment for the netizens across the nation. Do you agree with Neha and her scathing and sharp views or not?

