Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with a baby girl

bollywood

Neha Dhupia delivered the child on late Sunday morning, and both, baby and the mother are fine.

Neha Dhupia.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child early Sunday morning in Womens Hospital (Mumbai), and both mother and child were "doing great".

Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy on August 24 with a quirky photoshoot along with Bedi. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Neha Dhupia had revealed about the first person who learned about her pregnancy other than Angad. The 38-year-old actress also gave out her due date! When mid-day online asked Neha, when would she and Angad welcome their first child, she said, "Let's assume somewhere around children's day."

The actor, who got married to Angad Bedi this May, says she will soon get back to work after the delivery. "I am not going to take a sabbatical. I am going to be working all through, till I deliver, till the last moment. I will continue working after delivery, I have to support from my family and husband," she said.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone by secretly getting married on May 10, 2018 and released a statement, which read, "Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. It has been a beautiful journey knowing each other and after formalizing the wedding earlier this year, today, we exchanged our vows in a beautifully simple, private and intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. We look forward to celebrating and sharing this special moment with our friends and colleagues in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Your blessings have truly made this day so much more special."

Congratulations to Neha and Angad!



Also Read: Neha Dhupia: Was fun to flirt with my husband on air

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates