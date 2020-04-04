Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's perfect family moment with daughter Mehr will melt your heart

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr is one of the most cutest baby girls of B-town. The little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them. Recently, Neha shared an adorable picture with her daughter that certainly melted our heart. The picture also includes Angad playing with his kid.

In the picture, little Mehr is seen playing on the floor with toys all around. Angad is relaxing next to her using one of her toy as his pillow. Do notice the bandage on his legs. On the other hand, Neha is seen sitting near the windows exchanging a fun banter with Mehr. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the Helicopter Eela star wrote, "MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove (sic)". Take a look:

Recently, she shared an adorable picture with her daughter. In the picture, can be seen shining with happiness, as Mehr takes baby steps and walks right into her arms. Dhupia monochrome tracksuit with hair styled in two braids, while her cute little munchkin has opted for a blue hoodie jacket and powder blue pants. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "What actually matters ... #vision2020 ... love, health and happiness ... 16 months today our baby girl ... @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi (sic)."

Neha and Angad got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, Angad and Neha regularly share photos of her little munchkin on social media.

Neha Dhupia was recently seen in the short film, Devi, which also featured Kajol in her digital debut, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama. The short film that showed these nine women battle their anger and anguish together was received very well by critics and the audience.

