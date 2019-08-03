Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan's unique business deal

bollywood

there was buzz that all is not well between Soha and Neha. Apparently, things have turned a tad bitter in their friendship.

Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan

This bit of news appears to be more for a brand promotion, which Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan are apparently part of. Yesterday, there was buzz that all is not well between the BFFs. Apparently, things have turned a tad bitter in their friendship.

The two even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Dhupia and Khan have been friends for long and are often spotted together. Their bond became even stronger last year when Dhupia turned mommy. News of their rift reached our inbox yesterday. A clear giveaway that it is part of a promotional deal. Nothing sells like sensational news.

Also read: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks scared on the see-saw with mum Soha Ali Khan

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their first baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, the Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media. Neha Dhupia was seen on the big screen in Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. Despite playing a supporting character in the film, Neha was widely appreciated for her performance. Later, she was also seen the Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela.

Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, became mommy to a little girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 2017. Soha tied the knot with Kunal Kemmu in January 2015. Soha was last seen in the popular movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

See photo: Neha Dhupia shares an aww-dorable pic of daughter Mehr

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates