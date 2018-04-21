Neha Dhupia fights with Nikhil Chinapa, asks him to mind his manners

While Nikhil was against the decision of Nishkash performing the task to save Preeti, Neha had a difference of opinion



Actress Neha Dhupia is miffed with "Roadies Xtreme" gang leader Nikhil Chinapa, and has asked him to mind his manners. In an upcoming episode, Neha and Nikhil will be seen getting into a heated conversation over contestants, read a statement to IANS.

They will fight over the contestants performing the task. Nishkash was not part of the task, but he is required to eat chilly on behalf of Preeti to save her. While Nikhil was against the decision of Nishkash performing the task to save Preeti, Neha had a difference of opinion.

Neha said: "Keep your manners in place, that's what you stand for man." To this, Nikhil said: "I am keeping my manners Neha, I am not talking to you." The adventure reality television show is aired on MTV.

