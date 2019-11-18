Neha Dhupia has an emotional and endearing post for her daughter Mehr as she turns one

Neha Dhupia has an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Mehr, who turned one on Monday. The actress took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Mehr from behind, while she and her husband Angad Bedi kiss the baby.

Captioning the photos, Neha wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don't know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May God bless you ... Guru Mehr Karein".

Take a look:

Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ps7ZZ1bFJx — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2019

Lovebirds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. While Neha has been sharing photos of her daughter from the backside, netizens are eagerly waiting to see her face as they have already fallen in love with the munchkin. They showered the infant with wishes and blessings on her first birthday.

Farhan Akhtar also wished Mehr with a comment under Neha's post, which reads Happy Birthday, followed by a red heart emoji.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates