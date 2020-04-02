Neha Dhupia on trolls: Don't know what to say to them

A few weeks back, on one of the episodes of Roadies Revolution, Neha Dhupia schooled and scolded a contestant when he confessed of slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with as many as five other men. Dhupia said it was her choice and this was the statement that was blown of proportion on social media. She and her hubby Angad Bedi even came out to justify and clarify what she said but everything fell on deaf ears.

And now, talking about that unexpected controversy again, Dhupia talked to Zoom and said everything all over again about being trolled mercilessly on social media. She said, "I put my side out. I see no reason why there is going to be such a loud noise for what I said. For me taking a stand against abuse and domestic violence."

She added, "People have their own point of views and there is a troll universe that exists and people will continue to do so and I don't know what to say to them. If they haven't understood my point of view and if they haven't understood now, after what I said on TV and what I said in my statement, I don't think they ever will."

A lot of people from Bollywood came out in her support and this is what she had to say about them, "The smart ones got it. Whether it Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, people that I l respect. I can go on and on about the support and people came forward and they took a stand against abuse and physical violence."

Who's side are you on, though?

