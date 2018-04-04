Neha Dhupia sports a green braided look and it's looking super cool!

Neha Dhupia has been sporting some cool hairdos while shooting for Roadies



Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was recently seen in a green braided look on the set of Roadies. The fashionista is now keen to make a style statement with her tresses as well. To make others go green with envy?

On her stint in showbiz, Neha Dhupia recently was quoted saying, "I am just happy that I have a career. I remember when I was 20 years old and come to Bombay to make a life... My father booked a ticket and he was like 'I assuming you would be back in three months. You want to be an IAS officer'". She said she still has that ticket, adding, "I have been here (in Mumbai) for 17 years."

The actress, 37, says she is happy that there is relevance around her and that today she is far more self-assured as a person. "I am happy with the choices I have made. I am happy that I have choices and that I made a life in a city that I never visited. I am happy that I've not been a 'has been' yet. Am I satisfied? No. I always want to do more. So, that's the difference. Happiness is not defined by box office, net worth or image... Because you are striving to do better every day," she added.

- With inputs from agencies

