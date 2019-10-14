Neha Dhupia to return with another season of #NoFilterNeha

Neha Dhupia is all set to return with her beloved audio chat show, #NoFilterNeha, after three successful seasons. Neha will be back with her sassy and personal celebrity interviews and invite Bollywood's most popular stars on her show in the fourth season.

Produced by Big Girl Productions and JioSaavn, #NoFilterNeha has been the highest-streamed celebrity podcast show on the service for three consecutive years, bringing in millions of listeners.

The twelve-episode series, which previously saw celebrities including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, among others, promises to be as candid and unfiltered as always. This year boasts of an exciting young lineup, sure to attract a Gen Z audience among others, as it kicks off later this month.

Sharing her thoughts on the new season, Neha Dhupia said, "Our fans and our guests have been the driving force behind the success of the previous seasons and I am so thrilled to bring another season of the show to them. We have tried to retain the simplicity of our show and yet amp up certain aspects, to bring forth the most candid conversations with our favourite celebs. I can't wait for all of you to tune into Season 4."

