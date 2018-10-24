Neha Dhupia trolled for wearing a dress to Gurudwara

bollywood

As soon as Neha Dhupia's pictures were shared online, she found herself being trolled. Netizens felt as her legs were not covered, she was not dressed appropriately

Neha Dhupia visited a suburban gurdwara on Monday. The actress was accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi. Neha looked pretty in a white cotton dress, sans makeup. As soon as her pictures were shared online, she found herself being trolled. Netizens being mean as usual felt as her legs were not covered, she was not dressed appropriately. However, Neha, like always, remained unaffected!

Neha, who is in her third trimester is unstoppable. She is extremely active and on her toes round the clock to promote her podcast show, No Filter Neha.



Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy on August 24 with a quirky photoshoot along with Bedi. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Neha Dhupia had revealed about the first person who learned about her pregnancy other than Angad. The 38-year-old actress also gave out her due date! When mid-day online asked Neha, when would she and Angad welcome their first child, she said, "Let's assume somewhere around children's day."



Neha Dhupia was all smiles as she saw paparazzi outside the Gurudwara.



Neha is eight and a half months pregnant. The actor, who got married to Angad Bedi this May, says she will soon get back to work after the delivery. "I am not going to take a sabbatical. I am going to be working all through, till I deliver, till the last moment. I will continue working after delivery, I have to support from my family and husband," she said.

