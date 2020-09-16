Neha Dhupia: When someone trolls me or my daughter, it's not easy to take

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have talked about the trolls on social media, how they have become a menace, and how they can be affected with their negative comments and vitriol. And the latest actor to talk about it is Neha Dhupia, who had become the target of trolls and memes when she made a comment on her show, Roadies.

And talking about it in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about the same, this is what the actress had to say, "I think it's a misconception. Trolls do affect me and I would be lying if I say it doesn't. When somebody goes around and trolls me, my husband, daughter, parents, my work any of that, it's not easy to take."

She added, "I was trolled senseless and I put my side of the story and after that, I may have come across that I'm not affected by it but of course, I am. There is a reason why these guys are faceless and there is a reason why the guys use other people's pictures and hide behind them. There is probably going to be the reason that they will pick this interview up and make memes about me."

Dhupia also talked about how these people have been pulled up and how she chooses not to read the comments. "I don't know where the motivation comes from and I only feel bad. Sooner or later, they are going to be pulled up. There are people whose accounts have been taken down and there are people who have been publicly humiliated. Because these people have done and said disgusting things to other women and it's not ok. I choose not to read the comments but I know they are there lurking on my wall."

