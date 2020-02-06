Neha Dhupia wishes the love of her life, Angad Bedi, with a romantic and heartfelt post
As Angad Bedi celebrates his birthday today, wife and the love of his life, Neha Dhupia, has an adorable wish for the man on Instagram!
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia aren't only two of the most stunning people in the industry, but also one of the most adorable couples in Tinsel Town. The duo tied the knot clandestinely in May 2018 and the wedding pictures were breathtaking, to say the least.
The couple is gifted with a beautiful daughter, Mehr, and just like any other doting parents, they too, are too attached to her. In fact, how can we forget that emotional post Dhupia posted on her Twitter account to wish on her birthday last year in November?
Remember this?:
Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ps7ZZ1bFJx— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2019
Also, how can we forget Bedi's father, Bishan Bedi revealing the first picture of his granddaughter with a Twitter post? In case you missed it, have a look:
U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018
And now, Dhupia has another heartfelt post for the love of her life and hubby, Angad Bedi, as he turns a year younger today. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote- Happy Birthday to the love of my life... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day... but I do. I really do! here's wishing that i wake up to your kisses everyday and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time. (sic)
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
#happybirthday to the love of my life ... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day... but I do, I really do! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â here’s wishing that i wake up to your kisses everyday and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time ðÂÂÂðÂ¥°âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ
Bedi and Dhupia are also immensely fond of sharing some cool and candid pictures of each other on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Do check them out!
Neha Dhupia rang in her birthday in the Maldives with her husband actor Angad Bedi and baby girl Mehr. The actress, who turned 39, is a complete beach bum and enjoyed her birthday vacation in the Maldives to the fullest and these pictures are proof enough. (All photos/Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's official Instagram accounts)
It was hubby Angad Bedi who had whisked her away on a holiday. This trip was special because Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi went to the Maldives for their honeymoon and this was the first time the couple went together with their daughter Mehr.
Neha and Angad have been sharing moments from their trip on social media, setting major vacation and relationship goals.
Neha Dhupia shared this picture on her Instagram account and captioned it: "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean..."
Before leaving for their vacation, Angad Bedi said in a statement, "The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together."
Pictured: Neha Dhupia captioned this image: Sea-sleep-eat-repeat ... loving each day...
Angad Bedi told IANS, "On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family."
Neha Dhupia shared a couple of photos with her little one too. And we can't stop gushing at them. While once again Mehr's face isn't visible in the photos, we still love how adorable mother-daughter look together in this one. Neha Dhupia captioned this image: The best gift i could have ever asked for ...
"Best headrest," wrote Neha as she shared this adorable picture with Angad.
Angad Bedi had shared a sweet post for wifey Neha on her birthday on August 28. He shared a couple of their photos together and wrote, "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you.. Mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you. @nehadhupia"
"Stomach in ... chest out .... head tilt ... ok click!," captioned Neha Dhupia to this image. Isn't that the most quirky caption?
Angad Bedi shared this photo on Instagram and wrote alongside: Saadi mrs Bedi "kalesh" badaa kardi ji!! Att machaa rakhi hui poori!!!
Neha and Angad got hitched in a simple and private Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May last year. The couple became parents to Mehr, who was born on November 18, 2018.
Neha Dhupia turned a year older on August 27, and to celebrate her birthday, she and husband-actor Angad Bedi chose the Maldives, of course, with their little one Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Check out their vacation photos right here!
