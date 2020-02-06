Neha Dhupia wishes the love of her life, Angad Bedi, with a romantic and heartfelt post

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia aren't only two of the most stunning people in the industry, but also one of the most adorable couples in Tinsel Town. The duo tied the knot clandestinely in May 2018 and the wedding pictures were breathtaking, to say the least.

The couple is gifted with a beautiful daughter, Mehr, and just like any other doting parents, they too, are too attached to her. In fact, how can we forget that emotional post Dhupia posted on her Twitter account to wish on her birthday last year in November?

Remember this?:

Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ps7ZZ1bFJx — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2019

Also, how can we forget Bedi's father, Bishan Bedi revealing the first picture of his granddaughter with a Twitter post? In case you missed it, have a look:

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

And now, Dhupia has another heartfelt post for the love of her life and hubby, Angad Bedi, as he turns a year younger today. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote- Happy Birthday to the love of my life... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day... but I do. I really do! here's wishing that i wake up to your kisses everyday and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time. (sic)

Take a look:

Bedi and Dhupia are also immensely fond of sharing some cool and candid pictures of each other on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Do check them out!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates