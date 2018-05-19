Neha Dhupia's travel looks will give you fashion goals!

Travelling a lot off late? Here are some fashion tips from Neha Dhupia



Neha Dhupia

Travelling in style is something most people love. But if you are someone who believes that being comfortable trumps looking good, think again. Neha Dhupia suggets picking an outfit thats simple, comfortable, yet stylish.

And who better than Neha Dhupia, to give you tips on travelling fashinably , straight out of the sets of MTV Roadies Xtreme.

With the promise of being pretty extreme for everyone, including the gang leaders, MTV Roadies Xtreme promises to be one hell of a ride! From expecting everyone to drive throughout the journey, to living in tents and performing tasks along with the contestants, this season the leaders will not be bystanders. All of this requires them to be dressed to conquer the odds.

Here are our top favorites from Neha Dhupia's looks on MTV Roadies Xtreme, that are a fabulous blend of style and comfort -- looks that will get you ready for a comfortable journey:

Put together your favorite colored pants with a comfortable bomber jacket. Color block the look with a pair of black knee length boots and accessorize with a pair of sunglasses that match your jacket to make a statement.

Everyone knows how comfortable and chic it is to put on knee boots with your hot shorts and a plain Jane Tee when the weather is being moody. Throw in a headband, a quirky watch and a pair of cool shades to rock your look.

Get a little trendy by putting on some shoes under your knee-length shirt while you pair it up with an easy breezy tee because You Go Gurrrlll! Accessorize your look with bold gold earrings and of course, some matching finger rings.

Slide into your favorite knee-length shirtdress and a comfortable pair of tie-up shoes, keeping it casual yet classy. Complete your look by pulling your hair into a clean mid-rise ponytail and cat-eyed frames.

Also Read: Mystery Behind Angad Bedi And Neha Dhupia's Wedding Ring Revealed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates