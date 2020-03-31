Neha Kakkar and Jaani's new song, Jinke Liye, is a heartbreaking melody

A recent survey in India has revealed that Neha Kakkar has left all her contemporaries behind by miles and claimed the top spot as the most popular singer in the country today. The songstress, known to have the Midas touch has delivered with each and every song she sings. Her last big music single Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi starring Divya Khosla Kumar was a runaway hit with over 235 million views on YouTube already. Now, after the super successful track, she's back with yet another music video for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The song, titled Jinke Liye, is a soft, heartbreak number that also features music composer and lyricist Jaani alongside her. The song is from the album Jaani Ve, which also includes the hit track Pachtaoge.

The song depicts Neha and Jaani playing a married couple, whose lives go through tumultuous times because of a situation. Jinke Liye, essentially a sad, soulful number captures the essence and the mood of this situation perfectly. In fact, to do justice to her part, Neha had gone completely quiet on the set while filming it. The ace singer had to mentally prepare herself and tap into her inner vulnerabilities and emotions. There was a scene where Neha was required to break down during the shoot of the video and the singer actually broke down!

Neha smiles and shares, "I had to tap into some of my own experiences to do justice to the scene where I break down".

Have a look at the video right here:

Unlike Neha, who has shot several music videos in the past, this is a first for Jaani. Although Jaani has been the main guy behind super hit heartbreak numbers such as Pachtaoge, starring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi, he has never appeared in any of the music videos. So the celebrated music composer took several tips from the Garmi singer to nail his part. Neha was extremely supportive and helped Jaani throughout. Talking about Jaani, Neha says, "I didn't have to teach him or guide him. He acted like a professional. I have always admired Jaani's work. I keep saying that he's the Gulzar of our generation. He makes fantastic songs without a doubt. All his fans will be surprised and happy to see him in this new avatar. Also, Khaira is my most favourite video director and BPraak has given amazing music too"

After her spectacular performance during the two-day song shoot that left everyone surprised, the entire film crew went ahead and congratulated Neha and even suggested that she consider acting as a full-time job. Given her brilliant act in Jinke Liye, we can't help but agree. The intensity, the pain, the angst, and the agony were palpable in the topnotch portrayal of Neha’s character.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, adds, "Neha Kakkar is one of our best T-series artists. We are extremely proud of her achievements. Jinke Liye is starkly different from what we have seen Neha sing in the last few months. She's an extremely versatile performer and breathes life into anything she sings or does. Here, not only has she sung the song to perfection but even enacted the emotional scenes brilliantly. Jaani, who has delivered many hits with us in the past is also terrific with the lines and the composition. He is going to surprise people with his acting debut. B Praak's music, as always is outstanding. I'm sure Jinke Liye is definitely going to tug at your heartstrings."

Jinke Liye, produced by Bhushan Kumar, sung by Neha Kakkar, featuring Neha and Jaani, has been written and composed by Jaani, with music from B Praak. Arvindr Khaira has directed the video, which is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

