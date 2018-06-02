Neha Kakkar befriends band of differently-abled kids

Neha Kakkar's song marks another collaborative work of 6 Pack Band with Bollywood artiste

Following Vishal Dadlani's collaborative work with Y-Film's differently-abled band 6 Pack Band 2.0, Neha Kakkar joined hands with the bunch of six to render a number titled Yaariyan.

A week after shooting for the video with the band — comprising Ananya Halarnkar, Anjali Ramesh, Maitreya Matale, Paarth Padhye, Prerna Agarwal and Rishaan Patil — Neha Kakkar tells mid-day, "When I was introduced to the band, I couldn't believe the talent they harboured. I hope our whole world feels [as strongly as] I feel for them."

Penned by Kumaar for a Shamir Tandon composition, the makers are eyeing a June 8 release date. The 6 Pack Band 2.0 comprises singers battling learning difficulties and physical challenges with their musical talent.

