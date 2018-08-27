Neha Kakkar: Fortunate that rehashing old songs works for me

bollywood

Dilbar being another addition to her list of hits, Neha Kakkar on her connect with '90's ditties

Neha Kakkar

The success of the recreated version of Dilbar can easily be attributed to Nora Fatehi's sizzling moves, but few can deny that Neha Kakkar's seductive rendition is also to be credited. With this track, Kakkar has added another chartbuster to her repertoire, as she admits that recreating old ditties is turning out to be fruitful for her. "My connection with old songs is special. They prove to be lucky for me; I prove to be lucky for them," she says, as we catch up with her on the set of music reality show, Indian Idol 10, which sees her on the judges' panel.

In the past, Kakkar has lent her voice to rehashed versions of several old ditties, including Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Cheez Badi and Kaala Chashma. She, however, strikes a note of caution about singing yesteryear chartbusters. "Comparisons are inevitable with the original singer when you sing a legendary song. You may get a negative response. Fortunately, my recreated versions are loved." Kakkar says she approaches a song like an actor does his/her role. She treats every number like an individual character. "Singing is all I wanted to. When in a studio, I'm always enjoying myself. I love to render all kinds of songs."

