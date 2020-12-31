Neha Kakkar gets emotional after Rohanpreet Singh thanks her on sets of Indian Idol 2020

Sony Entertainment Television Indian Idol has been a pathbreaking show for many budding singers around the nation. A stage which is worshipped by singers' musicians around the nation is back with another rocking season to make India love music again. This weekend Indian idol 2020 would have a very special 'Shaadi episode' where the guests of honour would be Rohanpreet Singh, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sonia Kapoor.

This would be the very first time when Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh would be coming together on the stage of Indian Idol. Not only that, Rohanpreet also mentioned how proud he and his family are of Neha and her achievements and feels blessed to be on the biggest stage for a singer all thanks to his wife. He also said he mentioned this to his mother that he feels so lucky that because of Neha he has gotten an opportunity to be on such a prestigious stage. Hearing all these kind words from her husband Neha Kakkar got emotional.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on sets of Indian Idol 2020

Rohanpreet sharing his experience of Indian idol said, "This is one biggest stage and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky. I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me."

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

Indian Idol 2020, hosted by Aditya Narayan, and judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Stay tuned and keep watching Indian idol 2020 every Saturday and Sunday 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

