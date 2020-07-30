Neha Kakkar is a fan of this Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestant

Zee TV's popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has won the hearts of all its viewers yet again post the lockdown. Be it the grand comeback episode on July 18 or the mythological-special last weekend, the supremely talented contestants mesmerised the audience with some phenomenal performances. But this week, the viewers are in for an even more spectacular treat as the popular Kakkar siblings - Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar will grace the show and encourage the contestants in a Rakshabandhan special episode.

While each of the contestants left the Kakkars awestruck with their melodious and innocent voices, it was young Aryananda who captured Neha Kakkar's heart. As the young contestant sang to the tunes of Naina from Dangal, a popular cover track delivered by Neha, the latter could not help but gush over Aryananda's talent. "I think any other singer will be nervous after they hear you sing," told a proud Neha to the young girl. However, the singer did not just stop there. Immensely impressed at the kids' talent possessed, Neha mentioned that she is a fan and decided to take a selfie with her as a way of applauding her singing skills. "I really want people to know about this new singer in the making" concluded a delighted Kakkar, as she fangirled around the talented youngster.

Judge Himesh Reshammiya too could not contain his excitement at hearing Aryananda's beautiful recreation of the track. Attempting to encourage the young contestant in her own mother tongue, Himesh quoted a few words of Malayalam guided by Aryananda herself.

With the Kakkars in the house, it will indeed be a musical Rakshabandhan special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. While Bobby and Soumya will be seen singing an iconic song dedicated to siblings 'Phoolon ka taaron ka, Zaid Ali will win everyone's hearts with a rocking performance to 'Mere rashke qamar'. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises for the viewers.

To watch this Rakshabandhan special episode, tune in to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news