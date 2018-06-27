Neha Kakkar is unbelievable in front of Camera: Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani

Indian Idol judges will be Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik while Maniesh Paul helms the show as the charming host

Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar

With the advent of monsoon, Sony Entertainment Television turns over a refreshing new chapter of Indian Idol. The iconic show has been synonymous with a platform that has paved the way for singing talent. In its 10th season this year, Indian Idol is all set to raise the bar yet again with not just impressive talent but their awe-inspiring stories as well. Taking on the mantle as judges will be renowned singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani; popular singer and youth icon Neha Kakkar and the veteran singer and music director Anu Malik while the most loved Maniesh Paul helms the show as the charming host.

Talking about Neha Kakkar, who was a contestant on Indian Idol, has come back as a judge on the show. Vishal Dadlani says, "Yes, Neha’s story is incredible. From being a contestant to becoming a judge on the same show is truly a remarkable feat. It has happened for the first time in the world on a talent show! Also, from the 3-member panel, Neha as a judge would be able to see the contestants’ perspective a lot clearer than us. I have never been a contestant on any television show. I have been a part of multiple college competitions and that’s a very different thing than being a part of a TV show. To be a contestant on a reality show takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Neha has been there. She is also very empathetic towards each singer. I also feel that she is made for the camera. Neha is unbelievable in front of the camera. We should be taking tips from her".

Indian Idol 10 will be premiering on July 7, 2018, at 8 pm, every Saturday & Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

