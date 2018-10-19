Neha Kakkar thrilled with film version of her La la la single

music

Neha Kakkar says she is thrilled that her hit single La la la has been included in the soundtrack of the film Baazaar, which stars Saif Ali Khan

Singer Neha Kakkar says she is thrilled that her hit single La la la has been included in the soundtrack of the film Baazaar, which stars Saif Ali Khan. Junglee Music has unveiled "La la la". It is the 'film version' of Neha's chart-topping single La la la. The music video of the party song is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

"I am extremely thrilled that my superhit single 'La la la, composed by the talented Bilal Saeed, will be a part of the film Baazaar. The song is a hit with the youth and it always feels nice that the work you do is appreciated globally," Neha said in a statement.

"Also, this is the second time that my song will feature in a Saif Ali Khan-starrer," she added.

