Neha Kakkar's 'ladki pasand hai' quip on Gauahar Khan's photo will make you smile

Gauahar Khan and Neha Kakkar are good friends. And when good friends share lovely photos online, it's social media code to appreciate them. After all, what are friends for? Neha Kakkar upheld this not-so-secret code and left a cute remark on Gauahar Khan's 'rishta' photo. Here's what Gauahar had shared:

View this post on Instagram #RishtaPhoto ... hehhehe A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) onJan 19, 2020 at 9:19pm PST

The best comment came from Neha who said, "Humein Ladki Pasand Hai!" Gauahar, too, was quick to reply to her and said, "@nehakakkar heheheh so cute!" with a bunch of emojis.

Gauahar truly looks gorgeous in a black embellished lehenga choli paired with shoulder-grazing earrings and minimal makeup. The actress shared one more photo in the ensemble in which she can be seen posing on a sofa.

Neha Kakkar was in the news recently over her rumoured affair with singer and TV host Aditya Narayan. In fact, rumour mills were abuzz regarding Neha and Aditya's marriage. Aditya's father, veteran singer Udit Narayan, had even said that he would love to have a female singer join his family!

Well, only time will tell if there's any basis to news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan dating!

