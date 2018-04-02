Neha Marda: TV has made female actors bigger stars

While many people feel that the content on television is getting regressive with each passing day. But Neha Marda, known for shows like Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki and her latest gig in Zee TV show Piyaa Albela, doesn't agree with this



Neha Marda

Female actors are bigger heroes of the small screen, says Neha Marda. The actress is happy that the roles for women are "growing better and better" with time. "Small screen has made female actors bigger stars. Females are like the heroes of the show. The roles for women is growing better and better," Neha told IANS.

While many people feel that the content on television is getting regressive with each passing day. But Neha, known for shows like Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki and her latest gig in Zee TV show Piyaa Albela, doesn't agree with this.

"The kind of shows and issues that are portrayed is commendable. There is awareness because of TV. It is inspired by real life incidents. The fact that such shows get TRP is because these issues happen, we are just shooting it out," she said.

The storyline of Piyaa Albela also touches upon the dowry issue.

Neha feels "lucky to be a part of shows that touch social issues like child marriage, domestic violence and now dowry".

"It is important to show what is wrong in the society in order to correct it," she added.

Be it Karan Wahi, Karan Singh Grover or Gurmeet Choudhary, several actors take a leap to big screen from television.

For Neha, Bollywood is not a deliberate effort.

"But, if I get a chance I don't have anything specific in mind. I am an actor, I should be ready to do any role that comes my way. If I think I can do justice to the role, I will do it," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever