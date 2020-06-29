Nehemiah 'Nemo' Douglass- Bringing the heed about the emerging potential in Cannabis industry

Investors are one of the most dynamic and vigilant personalities who have an accurate designation of true gain and methodology to exemplifying the same. He has accumulated a lot in this realm and is now exemplifying his chore brilliantly.

Nehemiah "Nemo" Douglass is an American serial entrepreneur and investor. He is successful today on the foundation of his experience and persisting in knowledge in this niche. Nehemiah got his first achievement in investing showed up through the foreign exchange market. His alacrity to assist people stimulated him to inaugurate an online trading academy called Market Makers Inc that grew to 3500 active students worldwide.

He has imparted great knowledge and prepared the aspirants as a full-time trader who knows better how to invest wisely. His teachings have helped a lot to become self-dependent and try their hands in new things every day so as to get to learn about the dynamic realm of business each day.

He is a geek traveler that's why on his tour to Colombia in the year 2019 made he discover that the country is on the track to evolve the prominent supplier of marijuana by 2025. The migratory investor put up with a plunge at the cannabis enterprise with his firm Gentlemen’s Cannabis Company which is on track to generate 8 figures in revenue by 2023.

Talking about Cannabis then once contemplated an illicit substance, it is still deemed a controlled drug under federal government guidelines. But the stigma is being shed at a breathtaking speed, and it appears marijuana is on its way to the mainstream. Nehemiah speculates his corporation's patented marijuana strains are a skimpy piece in the world of medical and recreational cannabis usage.

It has a great scope in the future, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. Because emerging out one of the best medicine that one can ever use and it has a good range of variants to be present in the medical niche. Thus, he is on his way to make an impact by bringing in the heed the best usage of cannabis as a medical drug.

