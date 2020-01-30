Nehha Pendse Bayas turns to a vegan diet for a new project

Actress Nehha Pendse has taken up a vegan diet for a new project, and she feels like a "machine fuelled with high-octane fuel".

"I read somewhere that you are what you eat and it is true. My energy system has changed. I feel like a machine fuelled with high-octane fuel and my body feels great," Nehha said.

"I am at my fittest best and that is one thing which is very important. Also, it happened as the process of preparing for something that I am working on currently. This is amazing and one has to experience it to believe it," she added.

Earlier this month, Nehha played an entrepreneur in a new commercial. As for her personal life, she is enjoying this phase after her wedding to beau Shardul Singh Bayas.

Talking about how both she and Shardul were serious about settling down, Nehha said in an interview, "Both of us had burnt our fingers in love once and didn't want to get into that space again. Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage. In fact, we hardly had mushy, romantic talks initially, we would instead have intelligent conversations. And that drew me closer to him. There is never a moment of boredom with Shardul. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen."

With inputs from IANS