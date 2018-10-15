Nehha Pendse reveals reason behind her eviction from Bigg Boss 12

television

Nehha Pendse has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 12 house. After stepping out of the house, mid-day online got in touch with Pendse for an exclusive interaction

Last week saw contestant Nehha Pendse's eviction. This elimination came as a shocker to many of them as she followed a huge fan following and received support on social media. However, a certain section of the audience believes that she was unable to generate content. All said and done, her pole dance was the highlight of her stay inside Bigg Boss 12 house.

What do you think is the reason behind your eviction?

The fact that I was very genuine is the reason.

Do you think your reaction to Srishty's aggressive behaviour has cost you this show?

Not at all.

What will you miss about the house?

I am missing the house but not any contestants per se. However, I feel that I was evicted too soon. I think I wasn't done yet with the show.

According to you, who is the most cunning contestant?

Somi Khan is the most cunning contestant.

Who has the potential to win this game?

It's too early to talk about it. A lot more would be coming out in the next two weeks.

Who do you think is faking it up and playing safe to be in the good books of everyone?

Everyone is fake to some degree or other. And you have to fake it up.

By saying this, do you admit that even you were being fake?

I couldn't fake it and was very genuine and that is the reason I have been evicted.

If given an opportunity to return on the show, would you accept it?

Yes, I will.

What's next on your mind?

You have to commit yourself for three months for the show. And, I have given three months here, that's the reason I cannot do any other shows. I did not know that I would get evicted so soon. So, now I am just going to take it easy for a while.

