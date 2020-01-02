Nehha Pendse shares New Year's kiss with fiance Shardul Bayas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than ever on New Year's eve as she shared a passionate kiss with him.

Nehha on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen kissing Shardul. "Because it's the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw," she captioned the post.

Nehha sealed the year's last kiss with husband-to-be Shardul in short blue dress. The two will tie the knot with her businessman beau Shardul on January 5. According to a report in IANS, Nehha confirmed the news saying, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there."

A report in a leading daily suggests that the Sangeet ceremony will take place on January 3, while the Mehendi and engagement will happen the next day. The actress and her family performed a grahmukh pooja on Monday. Nehha told the publication, "Though Shardul is a Rajput from Rajasthan, his family moved to Pune long ago. Today, he is as much a Maharashtrian as me. So, we are going to have a Maharashtrian wedding."

Sharing her equation with the would-be-husband, Nehha also shared, "Both of us had burnt our fingers in love once and didn't want to get into that space again. Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage. In fact, we hardly had mushy, romantic talks initially, we would instead have intelligent conversations. And that drew me closer to him. There is never a moment of boredom with Shardul. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen."

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

