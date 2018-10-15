Nehha Pendse's journey in the Bigg Boss house comes to an end

television

The last few weeks in the Bigg Boss house has been filled with surprises and unexpected series of incidents that brought out various emotions. In the week gone by, the Kalkothri contestants – Sree Santh, Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra faced the brunt of nominations.

Adding to their shock, Bigg Boss announced a double eviction where Sree Santh got eliminated during the mid-week eviction and was sent to the secret room to join Anup Jalota. The biggest twist came in when Bigg Boss announced that there will another eviction. And this weekend, Nehha Pendse had to leave the Bigg Boss house which got many contestants emotional especially Dipika Kakkar.

Nehha came in the Bigg Boss house as a very strong personality and emerged as an integral part of the house. She became good friends with Dipika and they were seen spending a lot of time together. There were a lot of voices raised in the house against her but that didn't let her down and instead, she took the comments positively. Her carefree attitude and not allowing negativity deep in irked a lot of contestants.

Commenting about her experience of Bigg Boss, Nehha Pendse said, "My experience in the Bigg Boss house was amazing. I have enjoyed each and every moment of being there. I would have loved to spend some time inside but I guess I was destined to come out. The Bigg Boss house puts you in situations that test your patience and puts your temperament at the forefront. Equations in the house change every day and one who will be able to control it and consistently maintain their position will emerge the winner. My love for Dipika was real from my side and I wish her all the best. I would also like to thank the entire Bigg Boss team for giving me such an experience."

