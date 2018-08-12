Nehru wasn't a Pandit as he ate beef, says BJP MLA

national

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Saturday said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was not a Pandit as he used to eat beef and pork. In an ANI video, he was heard saying, "Nehru was not a Pandit. One who ate beef and pork, cannot be a Pandit. We know that pig is unholy for Muslims, and the cow is pure for us."

Ahuja has sparked many controversies earlier as well with his statements on several issues, including defending Alwar's cow vigilantes and claiming condoms were found in JNU campus daily, during a controversy over anti-national slogans being allegedly shouted inside the campus.

