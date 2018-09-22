Neighbour arrested for raping three-year-old children

crime

The minors, around three years of age, were allegedly raped by their neighbour on September 20, they said

Representational Image

A 55 year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minors in a village, police said. The minors, around three years of age, were allegedly raped by their neighbour on September 20, they said.

Both the girls have been admitted to a district hospital, Deputy Superintendent (City) Anil Kumar Singh said, adding that an FIR was lodged by the father of one of the minors on Friday.

In a similar incident, a couple of 12-year-old girls were gang-raped during a visit to the local temple. Three days later, one of the victims died in hospital. The Hinjewadi police have arrested two accused — one adult and a juvenile — who allegedly lured the girls with sweets and brutally raped them in broad daylight.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Sunday, when the girls visited the Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple in Hinjewadi, around a 1-km walk from their homes. Senior Inspector Shivaji Gaware from Hinjewadi police station said, "Both the girls are 12 years old. The accused lured them with sweets, took them to the bushes and gang-raped them."

The incident only came to light yesterday, when one of the victims' was rushed to Sassoon General hospital with complaints of severe weakness. She was found to be under trauma, and was immediately admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There, she slipped into a coma. Late on Wednesday night, she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities informed the police and the other girl narrated their entire ordeal. The police arrested Ganesh Nikam, a labourer in a sugar factory, and detained a 17-year-old for the crime, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang rape and kidnapping, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

