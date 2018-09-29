Neighbour rapes 26-year-old married woman at gunpoint, arrested
Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the incident occurred at Jandheri village under Kairana Police Station Friday
A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour at gunpoint when she was alone in her house in a village in Shamli district, police said Saturday. Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the incident occurred at Jandheri village under Kairana Police Station Friday.
According to complaint lodged by the victim's husband, their neighbour, Gaurav Kumar, 27, entered the house in his absence and raped her at gunpoint, the CO said. Kumar threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. She later narrated the incident to her husband, he said.
A case was registered against the accused who was on the run and the woman was sent for medical examination. In another similar incident, two women were allegedly raped in separate incidents, police said Friday. A married woman has registered a complaint against four men alleging they tried to rape her in Hansasar village in the district.
A case was registered against the four men, Station House Officer at Panchu Police Station Vedpal Sheoran said, adding a medical examination of the woman was done and statements were recorded. In another incident, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted her in Sridungargarh Police Station area of the district.
