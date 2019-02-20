Neighbour steals newborn baby boy in Telangana

crime

Representation picture

Medchal (Telangana): A new born baby boy was rescued after he was allegedly kidnapped by his neighbour in Telangana's Medchal district.

According to Rachakonda Circle Inspector Anji Reddy, "On Tuesday, a woman was blessed with a baby boy in Narapally Primary Health Centre. When she woke up after taking rest, she found her newly-born baby missing."

Later, the family of the woman informed the police. Immediately, a search operation to find the missing boy was initiated by the police.

After receiving credible information, it was revealed that a woman named Renuka, neighbour of the victim, stole the infant.

Police have registered a case against accused Renuka under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent her to judicial remand.

