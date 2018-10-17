Event manager's murder shocks Mumbai: Neighbours can't believe 19-year-old killed woman

crime

Neighbours of 19-year-old who killed his 23-year-old friend are in shock, say his family lives in Hyderabad

Muzammil Sayyed

The Bangur Nagar police, on Tuesday, recreated the sequence of events that led to the murder of 23-year-old Mansi Dixit in Al-Ohad building in Jogeshwari West on Monday. The team from the forensic science laboratory collected blood samples, fingerprints and other evidence from the crime spot.

The murder accused, 19-year-old Muzammil Sayyed's, neighbours are terrified. A neighbour requesting anonymity said, "Sayyed is an adopted child and his parents used to live here almost two-and-a-half-years ago. The family later moved to Hyderabad and would visit this flat every two to three months. Sayyed's father is in the Merchant Navy and mother is a housewife. Sayyed used to play with our children when he was younger. We are yet to believe that he has killed a woman."

Another said, "Our society is very peaceful but this murder has left us in deep shock." The neighbours told mid day that Sayyed and his mother had come to Mumbai on Sunday to meet an ailing relative in Bandra.

"When the cops came to our society at 4.30pm, Sayyed had locked himself inside his second floor flat. The cops then called his mother, who reached by 8.30pm. The cops took both of them to the police station. Sayyed's father arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday," said another resident.

The neighbours complained that police were acting mysterious. "The movements of the police officers in our society has scared our children who are not willing to come out to play. All the kids are extremely petrified after the murder." However, the residents are not aware when and how Dixit reached society.

Inputs by Diwakar Sharma

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates