Neighbours verbally abuse, thrash woman for chanting mantras to ward off Coronavirus

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed by her neighbours for constantly singing and chanting mantras loudly to ward off Coronavirus in Gandhinagar. According to the Times of India, the woman filed a complaint with the police against her neighbours for verbal abusing her and alleged that they hit her with a brick on her head.

In her complaint, the woman said that she has been staying alone since her husband’s death. She told police that she has been scared of the Coronavirus pandemic owing to which she was offering prayers to ‘Mataji’.

The incident happened on July 12 when the woman was offering prayers by lighting a lamp at her house and her neighbours Vanaji Thakor (50) and his son Siddharaj (25) visited. The woman told police that they were angry asked her why was she chanting loudly, to which she replied that she was chanting for her ‘safety against the virus’.

She further said in the complaint that the father-son duo started hurling abuses at her and also hit her in the head with a brick.

The argument attracted other neighbours who called the 108 emergency service. Based on the woman's complaint, the police have arrested Thakor and his son and charged them under Sections 324 (causing injury), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (uttering abusive words) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

