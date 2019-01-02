Neil Jones doesn't want negativity towards his wife

hollywood

British professional dancer Neil Jones is gearing up for a positive start to 2019 with wife Katya Jones. Last year was a roller coaster year for Neil as his relationship with Katya was often questioned after she and celebrity dancer Seann Walsh were pictured kissing, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Looking for a "positive" year ahead, Neil took to Instagram and wrote: "Remember if you are negative towards my wife then I don't want you in my life."

He also uploaded most popular posts of the year on the social media, including several photographs of himself with Katya.

