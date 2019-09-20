Neil Nitin Mukesh has an adorable first birthday wish for daughter Nurvi
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's baby girl, Nurvi turns one today. The couple has wished their muffin on social media along with cute photographs
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay welcomed their first daughter, who they named Nurvi, on September 20, 2019. The toddler turns one on Friday, and the parents' happiness knows no bounds as they are set to celebrate Nurvi's first birthday.
Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a photo of himself with Nurvi. Dressed in a cute pink frock with a toothbrush in hand, the cutie-patootie looks delectable. The excited daddy shows his index finger to point out that Nurvi has turned one year old.
The Saaho actor shared the photo and wrote: "My baby is 1 today." The post received many birthday wishes from the film fraternity. From Ameesha Patel, Shama Sikander, Kajal Aggarwal, Evelyn Sharma, Gul Panag, and many celebs poured their wishes for this baby doll.
Nurvi has an innocent face and often accompanies daddy dearest on the shoot. She tagged along on the sets of Neil's ByPass Road in Alibaug. The actor has documented all memories of his daughter, right from, she learning to sit, learning to swim and all cute moments on Instagram.
On the professional front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was recently seen in Saaho and received accolades for his performance. He will next be seen in his home production film, ByPass Road. The project will be helmed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and will star Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag with Neil.
Born on September 20, 2018, Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay. The actor revealed the name of his daughter on September 22, with a post on social media that read - "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated." Rukmini delivered Nurvi at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Neil Nitin Mukesh married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. (All photos/Neil Nitin Mukesh's official Instagram account)
This picture was shared by Neil on his Instagram account and wrote - "She is learning how to sit"
Nurvi is the granddaughter of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh and great-granddaughter legendary singer Mukesh.
This picture was clicked Nurvi accompanied her father Neil Nitin Mukesh on the sets of his film Bypass Road in Alibaug. Nurvi (as can be seen in the picture) was camera-friendly and posed for unit hands, much to the surprise of the actor!
Nurvi has the sweetest, most innocent face, and the way she stares into the camera is just cuteness overload.
In picture: Rukmini Sahay with daughter Nurvi in a traditional attire.
"Nurvi means the world to Rukmini and me. We do everything we can to give Nurvi the best possible care," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh while sharing this cutie's picture!
Neil Nitin Mukesh posted this picture with Nurvi, who was dressed in pink traditional attire for Ganpati celebrations at their residence! Her tiny bindi and little maang tika add oodles of cuteness. Don't you agree with us?
Nurvi, dressed like a doll in this orange Indian outfit, is a sight for sore eyes. Neil Nitin Mukesh had shared this adorable photo of the little one and wrote: Nurvi's Ashtahami Kanjaka Poojan today! Kanjaka Poojan is celebrated on the eighth and ninth day of Navratri when nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.
This adorable family portrait of the Mathur family (Yes, Neil's grandfather's full name is Mukesh Chand Mathur) was shared by Neil on Mother's Day. He wrote alongside, "Happy Mother's Day to all of you. This is Rukmini's first Mother's Day after we had Nurvi. We are blessed to have her as our daughter. Naman, Rukmini, Nurvi and I are blessed to be celebrating it with our mother Nishi Nitin Mukesh and father Nitin Mukesh. God Bless you all. Have a wonderful day [sic]"
Nurvi looks oh-so-adorable in this picture, where she is seen in her grandfather Nitin Mukesh's arms.
That's Neil Nitin Mukesh's mother Nishi holding her granddaughter in her arms! Neil shared the picture and wrote alongside: Nurvi's day out!
Neil Nitin Mukesh post this picture of his little girl enjoying her pool-time with mommy Rukmini Sahay and the internet broke into a collective smile. This was Nurvi's first swim!
Nurvi with both her Daadus (Grand dads) Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always.
A picture clicked on August 15, 2019! Neil Nitin Mukesh shared Nurvi picture and wrote alongside: Celebrating Nurvi's First independence Day. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO YOU ALL. JAI HIND
Fans couldn't stop ooh-ing and aww-ing after the pictures of Neil Nitin Mukesh's little bundle of joy from the Ganpati celebrations at their celebrations were out on social media. Neil shared this picture with his dear friend-actress Ameesha Patel. "My forever dearest and the most gorgeous @ameeshapatel9 and our dearest @kuunalgoomer visited our home for Ganesh Chathurthi. So happy and blessed to have loved and dear ones home. God bless all with loads of Happiness," he captioned this picture.
This one's our personal favourite. Look at those adorable eyes! Neil Nitin Mukesh shared Nurvi's video on Instagram (this one's a snapshot from the same), where the little one was muttering numbers. The actor captioned the video - My Number One forever!
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Nurvi!
Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi turns one today. We take a look at some cute photos of the little one that will surely make your day!
