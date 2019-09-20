Neil Nitin Mukesh has an adorable first birthday wish for daughter Nurvi

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay welcomed their first daughter, who they named Nurvi, on September 20, 2019. The toddler turns one on Friday, and the parents' happiness knows no bounds as they are set to celebrate Nurvi's first birthday.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a photo of himself with Nurvi. Dressed in a cute pink frock with a toothbrush in hand, the cutie-patootie looks delectable. The excited daddy shows his index finger to point out that Nurvi has turned one year old.

The Saaho actor shared the photo and wrote: "My baby is 1 today." The post received many birthday wishes from the film fraternity. From Ameesha Patel, Shama Sikander, Kajal Aggarwal, Evelyn Sharma, Gul Panag, and many celebs poured their wishes for this baby doll.

View this post on Instagram My baby is 1 today A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onSep 19, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

Nurvi has an innocent face and often accompanies daddy dearest on the shoot. She tagged along on the sets of Neil's ByPass Road in Alibaug. The actor has documented all memories of his daughter, right from, she learning to sit, learning to swim and all cute moments on Instagram.

On the professional front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was recently seen in Saaho and received accolades for his performance. He will next be seen in his home production film, ByPass Road. The project will be helmed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and will star Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag with Neil.

