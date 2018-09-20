Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini blessed with daughter

bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife Rukmini. Pic: Instagram/@neilnitinmukhesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini were on Thursday afternoon blessed with a daughter, said a source close to the family. Rukmini delivered the newborn at the Breach Candy Hospital here around 3:30 p.m., the source told IANS.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.

"We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," Neil had earlier said in a statement.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month. The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like "Johnny Gaddaar", "New York", "David" and "7 Khoon Maaf".

On the work front, Neil will be next seen opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut. The untitled film is a thriller drama.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. Its mahurat shot was inaugurated at Mukesh's 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The film will now be shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of 3 months.

Apart from this, Neil has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include 'Saaho", "Firrkie" and "Ikaa".

