Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a video of four cats fighting a snake

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram feed is full of interesting photos and videos. Recently, the Saaho star took to the photo and video-sharing app to share a clip of a snake surrounded by four cats that were all ready to fight it. Neil Nitin Mukesh came across this unusual sight on his way to the shoot of his upcoming film, Bypass Road.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the video and wrote, "Earlier in the day. Went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for #BypassRoad, got down of the car and saw this." Check out the video below:

In the video, you can see four cats eyeing the snake curiously and one of them even smacks it with its paw. Several Instagram users and Mukesh's followers commented on the video with one of them saying, "someone should have informed the snake catchers to get that young cobra out of there and release it in forest area around."

Sophie Choudry, too, commented with, "Woahhhh!! Of course in the dream version I would have broken out into Jaadugar saiyan.. and that fab naagin music. In reality full phattu," while one Instagram user decided to put a funny spin to it saying, "all cats would be killed one by one by the wife of cobra according to a bollywood movie."

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the multi-lingual film Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas. Mukesh's next film project is Bypass Road, which has been written and produced under his banner NNM films, along with co-producer Madan Paliwal, marking the directorial debut of his brother, Naman.

Speaking about the film, Mukesh told mid-day, "The thriller genre is my forte. I started my career with one [Johnny Gaddaar, 2007]. I always wondered why there were limited filmmakers making good thrillers. Our film is a whodunit, a murder mystery with another element that we are keeping under wraps, for now."

Further speaking about his brother's debut as a director, Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "We didn't plan for him to direct it. But, when I was writing it, he would come [to me] with inputs. That's when I sensed that he was the right person to direct it. Our understanding of each other's sensibilities and shortcomings helps us craft a better product."

