Nelson Mandela Day: Twitterati pays homage to 'Madiba' on his birth anniversary
People around the world pay tributes to him on his birthday, 18th July for his values, legacy and contribution to society
The Nelson Mandela International Day which is also known as Mandela Day is an annual celebration which is observed worldwide.
The day has been globally celebrated since 2009 after a resolution was passed by the United Nations.
Twitterati shared some posts to pay homage to Mandela and called him an image of courage and compassion.
Through grit, honour and relentless dedication, he showed the world that his people will not be a slave or be discriminated by race in their own country.— Youth Congress (@IYC) July 18, 2019
To the revolutionary, apartheid leader former president and Father of The Nation of South Africa. #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/wS5jvroHo9
“Many people in this country have paid the price before me and many will pay the price after me”#NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/l1XcCuvMuK— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) July 18, 2019
Today we celebrate a man that touched the world and left a legacy for generations to come.— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) July 18, 2019
We miss you Tata âÂ¤ #MandelaDay #67minutes #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/xjawHJqEh2
”When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an out law.” ~Tata Nelson Mandela, Father of the Nation, SA— Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) July 18, 2019
Remembering Mandela !#NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/1KWgz8cPxK
Remembering #NelsonMandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary, humanitarian and champion for the cause of freedom on his birth anniversary. #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/63Bf766vgQ— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019
Today is #NelsonMandelaDay— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 18, 2019
After being in prison for 27 years,
“As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I'd still be in prison.”
âÂÂ Nelson Mandela
What a Leader! pic.twitter.com/yE2Fr59g4r
Have a wonderful Nelson Mandela Birthday ðÂÂÂ âÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¿ðÂÂ¦ Don’t forget your #67minutes of Goodwill. #HappyMandelaDay #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/c4HtFUhblA— DavidKau (@davidkau1) July 18, 2019
#NelsonMandela #NelsonMandelaDay Paying respectful homage to the statesman and anti-apartheid activist Bharat Ratna Nelson Mandela on his 101st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7aXHDw6pm7— Gautam Deb (@Gautamdebmic) July 18, 2019
Remembering #NelsonMandela on his birth https://t.co/ocoA6LWbSc is #MandelaDay One of my SandArt at PuriBeach india pic.twitter.com/0x7NfsRBhv— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 18, 2019
Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik was also not left behind.
