Nelson Mandela Day: Twitterati pays homage to 'Madiba' on his birth anniversary

international

People around the world pay tributes to him on his birthday, 18th July for his values, legacy and contribution to society

Pic/Twitter

The Nelson Mandela International Day which is also known as Mandela Day is an annual celebration which is observed worldwide.

The day has been globally celebrated since 2009 after a resolution was passed by the United Nations.

People around the world pay tributes to him on his birthday, 18th July for his values, legacy and contribution to society.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi remembers Mandela on birth anniversary, calls him 'Uncle Nelson'

Twitterati shared some posts to pay homage to Mandela and called him an image of courage and compassion.

Through grit, honour and relentless dedication, he showed the world that his people will not be a slave or be discriminated by race in their own country.



To the revolutionary, apartheid leader former president and Father of The Nation of South Africa. #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/wS5jvroHo9 — Youth Congress (@IYC) July 18, 2019

“Many people in this country have paid the price before me and many will pay the price after me”#NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/l1XcCuvMuK — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) July 18, 2019

Today we celebrate a man that touched the world and left a legacy for generations to come.



We miss you Tata âÂ¤ #MandelaDay #67minutes #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/xjawHJqEh2 — CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) July 18, 2019

”When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an out law.” ~Tata Nelson Mandela, Father of the Nation, SA



Remembering Mandela !#NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/1KWgz8cPxK — Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) July 18, 2019

Remembering #NelsonMandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary, humanitarian and champion for the cause of freedom on his birth anniversary. #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/63Bf766vgQ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Today is #NelsonMandelaDay



After being in prison for 27 years,



“As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I'd still be in prison.”



âÂÂ Nelson Mandela



What a Leader! pic.twitter.com/yE2Fr59g4r — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 18, 2019

#NelsonMandela #NelsonMandelaDay Paying respectful homage to the statesman and anti-apartheid activist Bharat Ratna Nelson Mandela on his 101st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7aXHDw6pm7 — Gautam Deb (@Gautamdebmic) July 18, 2019

Remembering #NelsonMandela on his birth https://t.co/ocoA6LWbSc is #MandelaDay One of my SandArt at PuriBeach india pic.twitter.com/0x7NfsRBhv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 18, 2019

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik was also not left behind.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies