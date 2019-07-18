Search

Nelson Mandela Day: Twitterati pays homage to 'Madiba' on his birth anniversary

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 15:17 IST | mid-day online desk

People around the world pay tributes to him on his birthday, 18th July for his values, legacy and contribution to society

Pic/Twitter

The Nelson Mandela International Day which is also known as Mandela Day is an annual celebration which is observed worldwide.

The day has been globally celebrated since 2009 after a resolution was passed by the United Nations.

Twitterati shared some posts to pay homage to Mandela and called him an image of courage and compassion.

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik was also not left behind.

