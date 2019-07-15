Nepal deluge claims 60 lives, injures 38 others
The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) warned the public to remain on high alert and said that air and road traffic could be affected due to low visibility. Heavy rainfall has led the water level in the rivers to rise
Kathmandu: Floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in Nepal have till now claimed 60 lives and left 38 others injured, police said on Sunday. Thirty five people are reported to be missing in the rain-related incidents that have thrown normal life out of gear in central and eastern parts of the country.
Heavy rainfall since Thursday has hit more than 25 districts, affecting 10,385 households. Nepal Army and police personnel have so far rescued 1,104 people from several places across the country with 185 alone from Kathmandu.
According to Nepal Police, a total of 27,380 police personnel have been deployed across the country for search and rescue operations. The Flood Forecasting Section (FFS) said that monsoon is active and the rainfall will continue for two to three days in most places across the country, The Himalayan Times reported. The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) warned the public to remain on high alert and said that air and road traffic could be affected due to low visibility. Heavy rainfall has led the water level in the rivers to rise.
FFS said that water level in Bagmati, Kamala, Saptakoshi and its tributary the Sunkoshi has crossed the danger mark. People living in these regions should remain alert, Binod Parajuli, hydrologist at FFS, was quoted as saying in the news report. Meanwhile, weather experts have attributed the heavy rainfall in such short duration to climate change.
The Kathmadu Post reported that over the last three days, the country has witnessed heavy rainfall in an indication of the changing rainfall pattern. The country is receiving more rainfall in a short duration of time--an abnormal phenomenon that is slowly becoming a new normal.
There has been a change in precipitation in recent years. The intensity of rainfall has gone up, Madhukar Upadhya, a watershed practitioner and climate change expert, told The Kathmandu Post. We are experiencing a high intensity of rainfall in short durations, he said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarIt was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika Kumar, as they were spotted by the paparazzi hanging out together in Juhu, Mumbai. All Pics/Yogen Shah
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarFor the outing, Aamna looked chic in her netted cream dress, which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop top and striped trousers. Completing her attire, was her brown handbag and beige high heels. Don't they look cute together?
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarAlso snapped by the paparazzi was Sunny Leone. The Jism 2 actress happily posed for the photographers, donning her favourite black crop top and cargo pants. On the work front, Sunny recently made a special appearance in Arjun Patiala's dance number Crazy Habibi v/s Decent Munda.
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarThe actress is busy shooting for upcoming horror comedy Coca Cola. "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project," Sunny said while talking about the film, adding, "No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarB-town's most adorable couple, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Keemu were spotted enjoying a meal together at a popular eatery in Juhu. The actress was seen wearing a green polka dotted top, paired with black pants for the outing. Kunal Kemmu too showed off his stylish side by opting for a dark blue t-shirt, paired with basic blue denim and sneakers.
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarLast month, Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 36th birthday and he enjoyed his special day with Soha Ali Khan and friends. Soha Ali Khan wrote an emotional post for her husband on her social media account. "Happy birthday - May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more [sic]", she posted.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
mid-day honours young achiever icons at a felicitation night